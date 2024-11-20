Bermudan dollar to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Mexican pesos is currently 20.102 today, reflecting a -0.559% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -2.411% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 20.629 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 20.102 on 20-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.417% increase in value.