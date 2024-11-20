Bermudan dollar to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Malawian kwachas is currently 1,735.000 today, reflecting a 0.057% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.057% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 1,737.510 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 1,731.750 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -0.216% decrease in value.