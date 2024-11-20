Bermudan dollar to Macanese patacas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Macanese patacas is currently 8.017 today, reflecting a -0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.068% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Macanese patacas has fluctuated between a high of 8.021 on 15-11-2024 and a low of 8.010 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a -0.030% decrease in value.