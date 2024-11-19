Bermudan dollar to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Laotian kips is currently 21,949.600 today, reflecting a -0.037% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.029% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 21,968.500 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 21,941.600 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -0.122% decrease in value.