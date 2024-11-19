Bermudan dollar to Kyrgystani soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Kyrgystani soms is currently 86.432 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.824% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Kyrgystani soms has fluctuated between a high of 86.432 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 85.725 on 12-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a 0.414% increase in value.