Bermudan dollar to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Hungarian forints is currently 385.202 today, reflecting a 0.392% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.441% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 388.479 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 383.409 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.603% increase in value.