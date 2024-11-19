Bermudan dollar to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Haitian gourdes is currently 130.978 today, reflecting a 0.008% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.069% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 131.068 on 12-11-2024 and a low of 130.759 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -0.186% decrease in value.