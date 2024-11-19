Bermudan dollar to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Guyanaese dollars is currently 209.200 today, reflecting a 0.024% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.336% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 209.200 on 15-11-2024 and a low of 208.200 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -0.311% decrease in value.