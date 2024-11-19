Bermudan dollar to Guernsey pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Guernsey pounds is currently 0.788 today, reflecting a -0.059% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.513% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Guernsey pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.793 on 15-11-2024 and a low of 0.784 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.334% increase in value.