Bermudan dollar to Fijian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Fijian dollars is currently 2.278 today, reflecting a -0.262% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.023% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Fijian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 2.301 on 17-11-2024 and a low of 2.267 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-11-2024, with a 0.990% increase in value.