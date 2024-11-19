Bermudan dollar to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Ethiopian birrs is currently 122.100 today, reflecting a 0.212% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.826% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 123.178 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 121.062 on 15-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a -1.448% decrease in value.