Bermudan dollar to Algerian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Algerian dinars is currently 133.225 today, reflecting a -0.029% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.154% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Algerian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 133.630 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 133.118 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a 0.209% increase in value.