Bermudan dollar to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Danish kroner is currently 7.038 today, reflecting a -0.003% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.222% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 7.096 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 7.013 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.461% increase in value.