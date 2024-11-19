Bermudan dollar to Djiboutian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Djiboutian francs is currently 177.822 today, reflecting a -0.003% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.061% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Djiboutian francs has fluctuated between a high of 178.057 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 177.605 on 15-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.225% increase in value.