Bermudan dollar to Czech korunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Czech korunas is currently 23.862 today, reflecting a -0.028% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.177% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Czech korunas has fluctuated between a high of 24.066 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 23.785 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.469% increase in value.