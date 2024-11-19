Bermudan dollar to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Costa Rican colóns is currently 508.680 today, reflecting a 0.027% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.522% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 511.585 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 507.900 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -0.202% decrease in value.