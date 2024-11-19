Bermudan dollar to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Colombian pesos is currently 4,385.380 today, reflecting a -0.290% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.389% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 4,514.240 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 4,385.380 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 1.820% increase in value.