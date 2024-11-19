Bermudan dollar to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Botswanan pulas is currently 13.587 today, reflecting a 0.068% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 13.736 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 13.569 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a 0.479% increase in value.