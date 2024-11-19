Bermudan dollar to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Brazilian reais is currently 5.773 today, reflecting a 0.354% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.274% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 5.817 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 5.739 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.694% increase in value.