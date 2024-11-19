Bermudan dollar to Australian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Australian dollars is currently 1.531 today, reflecting a -0.368% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.046% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Australian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.551 on 15-11-2024 and a low of 1.530 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.477% increase in value.