Bulgarian lev to Belize dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Belize dollars is currently 1.083 today, reflecting a 0.238% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.261% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Belize dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.088 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 1.075 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.472% decrease in value.