1 Netherlands Antillean guilder to Philippine pesos

Convert ANG to PHP at the real exchange rate

1 ang
31.51 php

1.00000 ANG = 31.51450 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:48 UTC
ANG to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ANG → 0 PHP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Philippine Peso
1 ANG31.51450 PHP
5 ANG157.57250 PHP
10 ANG315.14500 PHP
20 ANG630.29000 PHP
50 ANG1575.72500 PHP
100 ANG3151.45000 PHP
250 ANG7878.62500 PHP
500 ANG15757.25000 PHP
1000 ANG31514.50000 PHP
2000 ANG63029.00000 PHP
5000 ANG157572.50000 PHP
10000 ANG315145.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 PHP0.03173 ANG
5 PHP0.15866 ANG
10 PHP0.31731 ANG
20 PHP0.63463 ANG
50 PHP1.58657 ANG
100 PHP3.17314 ANG
250 PHP7.93285 ANG
500 PHP15.86570 ANG
1000 PHP31.73140 ANG
2000 PHP63.46280 ANG
5000 PHP158.65700 ANG
10000 PHP317.31400 ANG