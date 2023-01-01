1 Netherlands Antillean guilder to Philippine pesos

Convert ANG to PHP at the real exchange rate

1 ang
30.78 php

1.00000 ANG = 30.78380 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862551.090490.80581.477111.650370.9537518.9509
1 GBP1.1593511.26415105.2751.712481.913351.1057321.9707
1 USD0.91710.791045183.27751.354651.513550.8746517.3798
1 INR0.01101250.009498910.01200810.01626670.01817470.01050280.208697

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilder

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Philippine Peso
1 ANG30.78380 PHP
5 ANG153.91900 PHP
10 ANG307.83800 PHP
20 ANG615.67600 PHP
50 ANG1539.19000 PHP
100 ANG3078.38000 PHP
250 ANG7695.95000 PHP
500 ANG15391.90000 PHP
1000 ANG30783.80000 PHP
2000 ANG61567.60000 PHP
5000 ANG153919.00000 PHP
10000 ANG307838.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 PHP0.03248 ANG
5 PHP0.16242 ANG
10 PHP0.32485 ANG
20 PHP0.64969 ANG
50 PHP1.62423 ANG
100 PHP3.24846 ANG
250 PHP8.12115 ANG
500 PHP16.24230 ANG
1000 PHP32.48460 ANG
2000 PHP64.96920 ANG
5000 PHP162.42300 ANG
10000 PHP324.84600 ANG