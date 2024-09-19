Send money to Barbados
We’re working hard to allow customers to send BBD to Barbados from Russia - but we’re not quite there yet.
However we do support sending United States Dollars (USD) to Barbados using international wire transfer. Use our calculator to get an estimated fee for your transfer.While we try to be accurate, SWIFT transfers rely on the SWIFT network and other banks which don’t disclose their fees upfront, so the fees you see are our most accurate estimate. You’ll see a more accurate fee when we know more about details about your transfer.
How to send USD to Barbados
- Set up your transfer and create a new recipient for this transfer.
- Select the recipient’s bank account country — even though the account’s in USD, choose the country you’re sending money to.
- Add the account number and SWIFT code of the recipient’s bank account.
- Pay for your transfer. You can pay using any of the currencies we support, as well as USD. We’ll send the USD to your recipient as usual.
How much does it cost to send USD to Barbados
The easiest way to see the exact pricing is to set up a transfer — we'll calculate everything for you and show you up front what you're paying.
Our prices vary depending on what currency you’re sending from and how you pay for your transfer – for example Wire, ACH or your Wise balance.
For more information, read How much does it cost to send USD to countries outside the US.
