Send money to Switzerland
Fast, low-cost, and secure online money transfers from Poland to Switzerland.
Save when you send money to Switzerland
|Sending 1,000.00 PLN with
|Recipient gets(Total after fees)
|Transfer fee
|Exchange rate(1 PLN → CHF)
|Cheapest
|208.10 CHFSave up to 25.47 CHF
|8.15 PLN
|0.209806Mid-market rate
|194.58 CHF- 13.52 CHF
|9.99 PLN
|0.196543
|184.05 CHF- 24.05 CHF
|80.00 PLN
|0.200050
|182.63 CHF- 25.47 CHF
|105.00 PLN
|0.204058
How to send money to Switzerland in 3 easy steps
Enter amount to send in PLN.
Pay in PLN with your debit card or credit card, or send the money from your online banking.
Choose recipient in Switzerland.
Select who you want to send money to and which pay-out method to use.
Send PLN, receive CHF.
The recipient gets money in CHF directly from Wise’s local bank account.
Wise is easy.
How to send money to Switzerland from Poland
- Just tap in how much, and where to.
- Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a bank transfer, swift or your debit or credit card.
- And that's it.
Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.
How much does it cost to transfer money to Switzerland?
Pay a small, flat fee and percentage
To send money in PLN to Switzerland, you pay a small, flat fee of 2.30 PLN + 0.59% of the amount that's converted (you'll always see the total cost upfront).
Fee depends on your chosen transfer type
Some transfer types have different fees which are usually tiny.
No hidden fees
No big fees, hidden or otherwise. So it's cheaper than what you're used to.
How long will a money transfer to Switzerland take?
A money transfer from Poland (PLN) to Switzerland (CHF) should arrive by Monday. Sometimes transfer times can differ based on payment methods or verification changes. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.
On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.
Your transfer route
Should arriveby Monday
What you’ll need for your online money transfer to Switzerland
Register for free.
Sign up online or in our app for free. All you need is an email address, or a Google or Facebook account.
Choose an amount to send.
Tell us how much you want to send. We’ll show you our fees upfront, and tell you when your money should arrive.
Add recipient’s bank details.
Fill in the details of your recipient’s bank account.
Verify your identity.
For some currencies, or for large transfers, we need a photo of your ID. This helps us keep your money safe.
Pay for your transfer.
Send your money with a bank transfer, or a debit or credit card.
That’s it.
We’ll handle the rest. You can track your transfer in your account, and we'll tell your recipient it's coming.
Best ways to send money to Switzerland
Google PayIf you’ve enabled Google Pay on your phone, you can use it to pay for a transfer with Wise. Paying with Google Pay is a convenient and quick way to send money abroad. If you’re using a credit card, watch out for extra charges. Some banks consider these payments as cash withdrawal, and they may charge you extra fees.
Apple PayIf you’ve enabled Apple Pay on your phone, you can use it to pay for a transfer with Wise. Paying with Apple Pay is a convenient and quick way to send money abroad. If you’re using a credit card, watch out for extra charges. Some banks consider these payments as cash withdrawal, and they may charge you extra fees.
Debit CardPaying for your transfer with a debit card is easy and fast. It’s also usually cheaper than credit card, as credit cards are more expensive to process. Read more about how to pay for your money transfer with a debit card.
Credit CardPaying for your transfer with a credit card is easy and fast. Wise accepts Visa, Mastercard and some Maestro cards. Read more about how to pay for your money transfer with a credit card.
Bank TransferBank transfers are usually the cheapest option when it comes to funding your international money transfer with Wise. Bank transfers can be slower than debit or credit cards, but they usually give you the best value for your money. Read more how to use bank transfers as a payment option.
Trust Wise with safe & secure money transfers to Switzerland
Safeguarded with leading banks
We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.
Audited regularly
We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.
Extra-secure transactions
We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.
Data protection
We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.
Dedicated anti-fraud team
We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.
Send money to Switzerland from Poland with the most international app
Looking for an app to send money to Switzerland? Sending money is easy with Wise app.
- Cheaper transfers abroad - free from hidden fees and exchange rate markups.
- Check exchange rates - see on the app how exchange rates have changed over time.
- Repeat your previous transfers - save the details, and make your monthly payments easier.
Wise works nearly everywhere
See why customers choose Wise for their international money transfers
It’s your money. You can trust us to get it where it needs to be, but don’t take our word for it.Trustpilot.com. Read our reviews at