Skip to main content

Send money with a debit card

Send money with a debit card from our website or mobile app, in just a few clicks. Join over 16 million people who choose Wise for fast and secure money transfers.
Availability of the payment type depends on the currency or the region.
Read more

Over 16 million customers
Read on Trustpilot
FCA regulated
Learn more
  • 13.27 PLN
  • =
    986.73 PLNTotal amount we’ll convert
  • ×
    0.217235
Get started

We charge as little as possible. No subscription

Sending 1,000.00 PLN withRecipient gets(Total after fees)Transfer feeExchange rate(1 PLN EUR)
WiseCheapest215.68 EURSave up to 11.47 EUR7.15 PLN0.217235Mid-market rate
Bank Millennium S.A210.87 EUR- 4.81 EUR0.00 PLN0.210869
PKO Bank208.91 EUR- 6.77 EUR0.00 PLN0.208911
PayPal204.21 EUR- 11.47 EUR9.99 PLN0.206272
no hidden fees

We’re on a mission to bring transparency to finance, for people without borders. We charge as little as possible, and we always show you upfront. No hidden fees. No bad exchange rates. No surprises. How do we collect this data?

globe

How to send money with a debit card in 3 easy steps

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.1.alt

    Enter amount to send in PLN

    Pay in PLN with a debit card.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.2.alt

    Choose recipient

    Select who you want to send money to and which pay-in method to use.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.3.alt

    Send PLN with a debit card, receive EUR

    The recipient gets money in EUR directly from Wise’s local bank account.

Create free account now

Wise is easy.

How to send money with a debit card

  1. Just tap in how much, and where to.
  2. Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a bank transfer, swift or your debit or credit card.
  3. And that's it.

Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.

What is Debit Card money transfer?

Making a debit card transfer is easy and convenient, and can come with speedy delivery times, too. You’ll see an estimate of your payment’s arrival time before you confirm your transfer - but paying by card can often be a fast way of getting your money moving.

You can make a debit card money transfer with Wise using a Visa or Mastercard debit card that’s issued in your name - or the name of your business if you hold a Wise Business account. Some Maestro debit cards are also supported - but unfortunately, you can’t make a Wise debit card money transfer using an American Express card.

Your card will need to have a 16 digit number, an expiry date, and be 3D security enabled - this helps us keep you and your money safe.

There are also a small number of other specific situations in which you can’t make a Wise debit card money transfer, depending on where your card was issued, where your Wise account is registered, and the payment you’re sending.

Learn more about using debit cards.

Online money transfer fees

How much does it cost to send money with a debit card?

To send money with a debit card with Wise, you will pay a small, flat fee and a percentage of the amount that's converted. We will always show you the total cost upfront - and you can rely that we won't hide any further fees in the exchange rate.

Sending money shouldn’t cost the earth, so we built Wise to save you money when you transfer and exchange internationally. We charge as little as possible: right now a tiny fee, eventually free.

Calculate how much you can save

How long does a money transfer with a debit card take?

A money transfer with a debit card (PLN-EUR) should arrive by Monday. Sometimes transfer times can differ based on currencies or verification changes. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.

On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.

Your transfer route

PLN
EUR

Should arrive

by Monday

Wise works nearly everywhere

Trust Wise with safe & secure money transfers

    Safeguarded with leading banks

    We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.

    Audited regularly

    We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.

    Extra-secure transactions

    We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.

    Data protection

    We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

    Dedicated anti-fraud team

    We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.

Online scams are on the rise. Learn how to stay safe.

See why customers choose Wise for their international money transfers

It’s your money. You can trust us to get it where it needs to be, but don’t take our word for it. Read our reviews at Trustpilot.com.

Easy use in any country at preferential rates

Laszlo

Published 8 hours ago

Very good Send money to Easy Very best app

Ajay Kumar N/A

Published 8 hours ago

Good experience ! Top bank!

Bianca Silva

Published 8 hours ago

Reviews from: