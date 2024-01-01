NAD to NZD Exchange Rate Chart

With Wise's Currency Charts, you can easily explore historical market data and analyse trends for any currency pair over time.

Our interactive charts use real-time mid-market exchange rates and allow you to view data over a range of periods, including up to the last 5 years. To access a chart, simply choose your two currencies and view detailed insights.

$1,000 NAD = $0,09455 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:39
Kursoversikt for NAD til NZD

Updated a few seconds ago
We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

  • namibisk dollar
    namibisk dollar

  • newzealandsk dollar
    newzealandsk dollar

    Newzealandsk dollar er den offisielle valutaen i New Zealand. Valutakoden er NZD. Symboler skrives som regel $, men av og til skrives det NZ$, for å skille den fra andre valutaer med samme tegn. Uformelle kallnavn på Newzealandsk dollar er «kiwi» og «buck». En kiwi er en fugl som er...

