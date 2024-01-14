250 터키 리라 → 우루과이 페소

실제 환율로 TRY → UYU 변환

250 try
325.90 uyu

1.00000 TRY = 1.30361 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:14
환율 터키 리라 / 우루과이 페소
1 TRY1.30361 UYU
5 TRY6.51805 UYU
10 TRY13.03610 UYU
20 TRY26.07220 UYU
50 TRY65.18050 UYU
100 TRY130.36100 UYU
250 TRY325.90250 UYU
500 TRY651.80500 UYU
1000 TRY1303.61000 UYU
2000 TRY2607.22000 UYU
5000 TRY6518.05000 UYU
10000 TRY13036.10000 UYU
환율 우루과이 페소 / 터키 리라
1 UYU0.76710 TRY
5 UYU3.83549 TRY
10 UYU7.67098 TRY
20 UYU15.34196 TRY
50 UYU38.35490 TRY
100 UYU76.70980 TRY
250 UYU191.77450 TRY
500 UYU383.54900 TRY
1000 UYU767.09800 TRY
2000 UYU1534.19600 TRY
5000 UYU3835.49000 TRY
10000 UYU7670.98000 TRY