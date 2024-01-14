5000 터키 리라 → 대한민국 원

실제 환율로 TRY → KRW 변환

5000 try
218352 krw

1.00000 TRY = 43.67040 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:14
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.913250.784098281.11382.84841.34073.672830.8465
1 EUR1.0950510.858645307.83390.72311.468134.021933.7785
1 GBP1.275351.164631358.517105.6611.709864.6841139.3401
1 PKR0.003557290.003248520.0027892610.2947160.004769260.01306520.10973

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

터키 리라 → 대한민국 원 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 TRY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 KRW을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 TRY → KRW 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 터키 리라

TRY → USD

TRY → EUR

TRY → GBP

TRY → PKR

TRY → INR

TRY → CAD

TRY → AED

TRY → EGP

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 터키 리라 / 대한민국 원
1 TRY43.67040 KRW
5 TRY218.35200 KRW
10 TRY436.70400 KRW
20 TRY873.40800 KRW
50 TRY2183.52000 KRW
100 TRY4367.04000 KRW
250 TRY10917.60000 KRW
500 TRY21835.20000 KRW
1000 TRY43670.40000 KRW
2000 TRY87340.80000 KRW
5000 TRY218352.00000 KRW
10000 TRY436704.00000 KRW
환율 대한민국 원 / 터키 리라
1 KRW0.02290 TRY
5 KRW0.11449 TRY
10 KRW0.22899 TRY
20 KRW0.45798 TRY
50 KRW1.14494 TRY
100 KRW2.28988 TRY
250 KRW5.72470 TRY
500 KRW11.44940 TRY
1000 KRW22.89880 TRY
2000 KRW45.79760 TRY
5000 KRW114.49400 TRY
10000 KRW228.98800 TRY