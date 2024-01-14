천 터키 리라 → 헝가리 포린트

실제 환율로 TRY → HUF 변환

1,000 try
11,506 huf

1.00000 TRY = 11.50620 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
환율 터키 리라 / 헝가리 포린트
1 TRY11.50620 HUF
5 TRY57.53100 HUF
10 TRY115.06200 HUF
20 TRY230.12400 HUF
50 TRY575.31000 HUF
100 TRY1150.62000 HUF
250 TRY2876.55000 HUF
500 TRY5753.10000 HUF
1000 TRY11506.20000 HUF
2000 TRY23012.40000 HUF
5000 TRY57531.00000 HUF
10000 TRY115062.00000 HUF
환율 헝가리 포린트 / 터키 리라
2000 HUF173.81880 TRY
5000 HUF434.54700 TRY
10000 HUF869.09400 TRY
15000 HUF1303.64100 TRY
20000 HUF1738.18800 TRY
30000 HUF2607.28200 TRY
40000 HUF3476.37600 TRY
50000 HUF4345.47000 TRY
60000 HUF5214.56400 TRY
100000 HUF8690.94000 TRY
150000 HUF13036.41000 TRY
200000 HUF17381.88000 TRY