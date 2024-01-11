뉴질랜드 달러 → 세르비아 디나르

실제 환율로 NZD → RSD 변환

1,000 nzd
66,468.20 rsd

1.00000 NZD = 66.46820 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:33
상위 통화

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.503190.7871850.913783.0821.344150.85575146.115
1 AUD0.6652510.5236750.6078455.27030.8941960.56928897.203
1 GBP1.270351.9095811.16074105.5431.707541.08715185.617
1 EUR1.094451.645170.86152190.92911.47110.9366159.92

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.

환율 비교

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 세르비아 디나르
1 NZD66.46820 RSD
5 NZD332.34100 RSD
10 NZD664.68200 RSD
20 NZD1329.36400 RSD
50 NZD3323.41000 RSD
100 NZD6646.82000 RSD
250 NZD16617.05000 RSD
500 NZD33234.10000 RSD
1000 NZD66468.20000 RSD
2000 NZD132936.40000 RSD
5000 NZD332341.00000 RSD
10000 NZD664682.00000 RSD
환율 세르비아 디나르 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 RSD0.01504 NZD
5 RSD0.07522 NZD
10 RSD0.15045 NZD
20 RSD0.30090 NZD
50 RSD0.75224 NZD
100 RSD1.50448 NZD
250 RSD3.76120 NZD
500 RSD7.52240 NZD
1000 RSD15.04480 NZD
2000 RSD30.08960 NZD
5000 RSD75.22400 NZD
10000 RSD150.44800 NZD