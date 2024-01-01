Convert WST to MVR at the real exchange rate

1 Samoan tala to Maldivian rufiyaas

1 wst
5.66 mvr

WS$1.000 WST = MVR5.664 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:35
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 WST5,66391 MVR
5 WST28,31955 MVR
10 WST56,63910 MVR
20 WST113,27820 MVR
50 WST283,19550 MVR
100 WST566,39100 MVR
250 WST1.415,97750 MVR
500 WST2.831,95500 MVR
1000 WST5.663,91000 MVR
2000 WST11.327,82000 MVR
5000 WST28.319,55000 MVR
10000 WST56.639,10000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Samoan Tala
1 MVR0,17656 WST
5 MVR0,88278 WST
10 MVR1,76556 WST
20 MVR3,53112 WST
50 MVR8,82780 WST
100 MVR17,65560 WST
250 MVR44,13900 WST
500 MVR88,27800 WST
1000 MVR176,55600 WST
2000 MVR353,11200 WST
5000 MVR882,78000 WST
10000 MVR1.765,56000 WST