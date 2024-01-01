Convert VUV to MAD at the real exchange rate

10 Vanuatu vatus to Moroccan dirhams

10 vuv
0.83 mad

VT1.000 VUV = د.م.0.08290 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:44
How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Moroccan Dirham
1 VUV0,08290 MAD
5 VUV0,41452 MAD
10 VUV0,82904 MAD
20 VUV1,65809 MAD
50 VUV4,14522 MAD
100 VUV8,29043 MAD
250 VUV20,72608 MAD
500 VUV41,45215 MAD
1000 VUV82,90430 MAD
2000 VUV165,80860 MAD
5000 VUV414,52150 MAD
10000 VUV829,04300 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Vanuatu Vatu
1 MAD12,06210 VUV
5 MAD60,31050 VUV
10 MAD120,62100 VUV
20 MAD241,24200 VUV
50 MAD603,10500 VUV
100 MAD1.206,21000 VUV
250 MAD3.015,52500 VUV
500 MAD6.031,05000 VUV
1000 MAD12.062,10000 VUV
2000 MAD24.124,20000 VUV
5000 MAD60.310,50000 VUV
10000 MAD120.621,00000 VUV