Convert UZS to MAD at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Uzbekistan soms to Moroccan dirhams

1,000 uzs
0.79 mad

so'm1.000 UZS = د.م.0.0007893 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:37
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Moroccan Dirham
1 UZS0,00079 MAD
5 UZS0,00395 MAD
10 UZS0,00789 MAD
20 UZS0,01579 MAD
50 UZS0,03947 MAD
100 UZS0,07893 MAD
250 UZS0,19733 MAD
500 UZS0,39465 MAD
1000 UZS0,78931 MAD
2000 UZS1,57861 MAD
5000 UZS3,94654 MAD
10000 UZS7,89307 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Uzbekistan Som
1 MAD1.266,93000 UZS
5 MAD6.334,65000 UZS
10 MAD12.669,30000 UZS
20 MAD25.338,60000 UZS
50 MAD63.346,50000 UZS
100 MAD126.693,00000 UZS
250 MAD316.732,50000 UZS
500 MAD633.465,00000 UZS
1000 MAD1.266.930,00000 UZS
2000 MAD2.533.860,00000 UZS
5000 MAD6.334.650,00000 UZS
10000 MAD12.669.300,00000 UZS