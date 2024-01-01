Convert UZS to LBP at the real exchange rate

5 Uzbekistan soms to Lebanese pounds

5 uzs
35.46 lbp

so'm1.000 UZS = ل.ل.7.092 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:15
Loading

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Lebanese Pound
1 UZS7,09188 LBP
5 UZS35,45940 LBP
10 UZS70,91880 LBP
20 UZS141,83760 LBP
50 UZS354,59400 LBP
100 UZS709,18800 LBP
250 UZS1.772,97000 LBP
500 UZS3.545,94000 LBP
1000 UZS7.091,88000 LBP
2000 UZS14.183,76000 LBP
5000 UZS35.459,40000 LBP
10000 UZS70.918,80000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Uzbekistan Som
1 LBP0,14101 UZS
5 LBP0,70503 UZS
10 LBP1,41006 UZS
20 LBP2,82012 UZS
50 LBP7,05030 UZS
100 LBP14,10060 UZS
250 LBP35,25150 UZS
500 LBP70,50300 UZS
1000 LBP141,00600 UZS
2000 LBP282,01200 UZS
5000 LBP705,03000 UZS
10000 LBP1.410,06000 UZS