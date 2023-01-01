100 Lebanese pounds to Uzbekistan soms

Convert LBP to UZS at the real exchange rate

100 lbp
82.15 uzs

1.00000 LBP = 0.82153 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Uzbekistan Som
1 LBP0.82153 UZS
5 LBP4.10766 UZS
10 LBP8.21531 UZS
20 LBP16.43062 UZS
50 LBP41.07655 UZS
100 LBP82.15310 UZS
250 LBP205.38275 UZS
500 LBP410.76550 UZS
1000 LBP821.53100 UZS
2000 LBP1643.06200 UZS
5000 LBP4107.65500 UZS
10000 LBP8215.31000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Lebanese Pound
1 UZS1.21724 LBP
5 UZS6.08620 LBP
10 UZS12.17240 LBP
20 UZS24.34480 LBP
50 UZS60.86200 LBP
100 UZS121.72400 LBP
250 UZS304.31000 LBP
500 UZS608.62000 LBP
1000 UZS1217.24000 LBP
2000 UZS2434.48000 LBP
5000 UZS6086.20000 LBP
10000 UZS12172.40000 LBP