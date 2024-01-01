20 Uzbekistan soms to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert UZS to KZT at the real exchange rate

20 uzs
0.71 kzt

so'm1.000 UZS = ₸0.03571 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:30
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 UZS0,03571 KZT
5 UZS0,17853 KZT
10 UZS0,35706 KZT
20 UZS0,71411 KZT
50 UZS1,78529 KZT
100 UZS3,57057 KZT
250 UZS8,92643 KZT
500 UZS17,85285 KZT
1000 UZS35,70570 KZT
2000 UZS71,41140 KZT
5000 UZS178,52850 KZT
10000 UZS357,05700 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Uzbekistan Som
1 KZT28,00670 UZS
5 KZT140,03350 UZS
10 KZT280,06700 UZS
20 KZT560,13400 UZS
50 KZT1.400,33500 UZS
100 KZT2.800,67000 UZS
250 KZT7.001,67500 UZS
500 KZT14.003,35000 UZS
1000 KZT28.006,70000 UZS
2000 KZT56.013,40000 UZS
5000 KZT140.033,50000 UZS
10000 KZT280.067,00000 UZS