5 Kazakhstani tenges to Uzbekistan soms

Convert KZT to UZS at the real exchange rate

5 kzt
135.35 uzs

1.00000 KZT = 27.07050 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Uzbekistan Som
1 KZT27.07050 UZS
5 KZT135.35250 UZS
10 KZT270.70500 UZS
20 KZT541.41000 UZS
50 KZT1353.52500 UZS
100 KZT2707.05000 UZS
250 KZT6767.62500 UZS
500 KZT13535.25000 UZS
1000 KZT27070.50000 UZS
2000 KZT54141.00000 UZS
5000 KZT135352.50000 UZS
10000 KZT270705.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 UZS0.03694 KZT
5 UZS0.18470 KZT
10 UZS0.36941 KZT
20 UZS0.73881 KZT
50 UZS1.84703 KZT
100 UZS3.69406 KZT
250 UZS9.23515 KZT
500 UZS18.47030 KZT
1000 UZS36.94060 KZT
2000 UZS73.88120 KZT
5000 UZS184.70300 KZT
10000 UZS369.40600 KZT