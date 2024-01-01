Convert UYU to SHP at the real exchange rate

50 Uruguayan pesos to Saint Helena pounds

50 uyu
1.00 shp

$U1.000 UYU = £0.01992 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.07489.7381.4761.6180.9619.826
1 GBP1.18911.277106.6551.7541.9231.14123.563
1 USD0.9310.783183.5431.3741.5060.89418.457
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.221

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uruguayan pesos

UYU to USD

UYU to EUR

UYU to GBP

UYU to INR

UYU to JPY

UYU to RUB

UYU to AUD

UYU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Saint Helena Pound
1 UYU0,01992 SHP
5 UYU0,09958 SHP
10 UYU0,19916 SHP
20 UYU0,39831 SHP
50 UYU0,99579 SHP
100 UYU1,99157 SHP
250 UYU4,97893 SHP
500 UYU9,95785 SHP
1000 UYU19,91570 SHP
2000 UYU39,83140 SHP
5000 UYU99,57850 SHP
10000 UYU199,15700 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Uruguayan Peso
1 SHP50,21170 UYU
5 SHP251,05850 UYU
10 SHP502,11700 UYU
20 SHP1.004,23400 UYU
50 SHP2.510,58500 UYU
100 SHP5.021,17000 UYU
250 SHP12.552,92500 UYU
500 SHP25.105,85000 UYU
1000 SHP50.211,70000 UYU
2000 SHP100.423,40000 UYU
5000 SHP251.058,50000 UYU
10000 SHP502.117,00000 UYU