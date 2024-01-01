Convert UYU to MAD at the real exchange rate

5 Uruguayan pesos to Moroccan dirhams

5 uyu
1.27 mad

$U1.000 UYU = د.م.0.2533 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:45
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uruguayan pesos

UYU to USD

UYU to EUR

UYU to GBP

UYU to INR

UYU to JPY

UYU to RUB

UYU to AUD

UYU to ZAR

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Moroccan Dirham
1 UYU0,25334 MAD
5 UYU1,26667 MAD
10 UYU2,53335 MAD
20 UYU5,06670 MAD
50 UYU12,66675 MAD
100 UYU25,33350 MAD
250 UYU63,33375 MAD
500 UYU126,66750 MAD
1000 UYU253,33500 MAD
2000 UYU506,67000 MAD
5000 UYU1.266,67500 MAD
10000 UYU2.533,35000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Uruguayan Peso
1 MAD3,94735 UYU
5 MAD19,73675 UYU
10 MAD39,47350 UYU
20 MAD78,94700 UYU
50 MAD197,36750 UYU
100 MAD394,73500 UYU
250 MAD986,83750 UYU
500 MAD1.973,67500 UYU
1000 MAD3.947,35000 UYU
2000 MAD7.894,70000 UYU
5000 MAD19.736,75000 UYU
10000 MAD39.473,50000 UYU