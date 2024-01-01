Convert UYU to JPY at the real exchange rate
amount-spellout.1000 Uruguayan pesos to Japanese yen
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Japanese yen
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Uruguayan pesos
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Uruguayan Peso
|100 JPY
|25,06340 UYU
|1000 JPY
|250,63400 UYU
|1500 JPY
|375,95100 UYU
|2000 JPY
|501,26800 UYU
|3000 JPY
|751,90200 UYU
|5000 JPY
|1.253,17000 UYU
|5400 JPY
|1.353,42360 UYU
|10000 JPY
|2.506,34000 UYU
|15000 JPY
|3.759,51000 UYU
|20000 JPY
|5.012,68000 UYU
|25000 JPY
|6.265,85000 UYU
|30000 JPY
|7.519,02000 UYU