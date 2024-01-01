Convert UYU to JPY at the real exchange rate

5,000 Uruguayan pesos to Japanese yen

5,000 uyu
19,949 jpy

$U1.000 UYU = ¥3.990 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:36
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.07489.7041.4761.6180.9619.804
1 GBP1.18811.276106.6111.7541.9231.14123.537
1 USD0.9310.784183.5351.3741.5060.89418.442
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.221

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Japanese Yen
1 UYU3,98975 JPY
5 UYU19,94875 JPY
10 UYU39,89750 JPY
20 UYU79,79500 JPY
50 UYU199,48750 JPY
100 UYU398,97500 JPY
250 UYU997,43750 JPY
500 UYU1.994,87500 JPY
1000 UYU3.989,75000 JPY
2000 UYU7.979,50000 JPY
5000 UYU19.948,75000 JPY
10000 UYU39.897,50000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Uruguayan Peso
100 JPY25,06420 UYU
1000 JPY250,64200 UYU
1500 JPY375,96300 UYU
2000 JPY501,28400 UYU
3000 JPY751,92600 UYU
5000 JPY1.253,21000 UYU
5400 JPY1.353,46680 UYU
10000 JPY2.506,42000 UYU
15000 JPY3.759,63000 UYU
20000 JPY5.012,84000 UYU
25000 JPY6.266,05000 UYU
30000 JPY7.519,26000 UYU