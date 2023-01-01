1 US dollar to Saint Helena pounds

Convert USD to SHP at the real exchange rate

1 usd
0.79 shp

1.00000 USD = 0.78527 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:08
How to convert US dollars to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 USD0.78527 SHP
5 USD3.92634 SHP
10 USD7.85268 SHP
20 USD15.70536 SHP
50 USD39.26340 SHP
100 USD78.52680 SHP
250 USD196.31700 SHP
500 USD392.63400 SHP
1000 USD785.26800 SHP
2000 USD1570.53600 SHP
5000 USD3926.34000 SHP
10000 USD7852.68000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / US Dollar
1 SHP1.27345 USD
5 SHP6.36725 USD
10 SHP12.73450 USD
20 SHP25.46900 USD
50 SHP63.67250 USD
100 SHP127.34500 USD
250 SHP318.36250 USD
500 SHP636.72500 USD
1000 SHP1273.45000 USD
2000 SHP2546.90000 USD
5000 SHP6367.25000 USD
10000 SHP12734.50000 USD