Convert UAH to WST at the real exchange rate

50 Ukrainian hryvnias to Samoan talas

50 uah
3.37 wst

₴1.000 UAH = WS$0.06734 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92783.5290.7831.3491.37418.381.504
1 EUR1.079190.090.8441.4551.48219.8241.623
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.220.018
1 GBP1.2771.184106.67911.7231.75523.4741.921

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Samoan Tala
1 UAH0,06734 WST
5 UAH0,33672 WST
10 UAH0,67345 WST
20 UAH1,34689 WST
50 UAH3,36723 WST
100 UAH6,73445 WST
250 UAH16,83613 WST
500 UAH33,67225 WST
1000 UAH67,34450 WST
2000 UAH134,68900 WST
5000 UAH336,72250 WST
10000 UAH673,44500 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 WST14,84900 UAH
5 WST74,24500 UAH
10 WST148,49000 UAH
20 WST296,98000 UAH
50 WST742,45000 UAH
100 WST1.484,90000 UAH
250 WST3.712,25000 UAH
500 WST7.424,50000 UAH
1000 WST14.849,00000 UAH
2000 WST29.698,00000 UAH
5000 WST74.245,00000 UAH
10000 WST148.490,00000 UAH