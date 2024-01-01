2000 Surinamese dollars to CFP francs

Convert SRD to XPF at the real exchange rate

2000 srd
5840 xpf

1.00000 SRD = 2.91995 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.95811.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731106.0581.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.30671.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01087450.009428820.012003810.01589670.01762160.01010.20373

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Surinamese dollars

SRD to USD

SRD to SGD

SRD to EUR

SRD to AUD

SRD to CAD

SRD to GBP

SRD to INR

SRD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / CFP Franc
1 SRD2.91995 XPF
5 SRD14.59975 XPF
10 SRD29.19950 XPF
20 SRD58.39900 XPF
50 SRD145.99750 XPF
100 SRD291.99500 XPF
250 SRD729.98750 XPF
500 SRD1459.97500 XPF
1000 SRD2919.95000 XPF
2000 SRD5839.90000 XPF
5000 SRD14599.75000 XPF
10000 SRD29199.50000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Surinamese Dollar
1 XPF0.34247 SRD
5 XPF1.71236 SRD
10 XPF3.42471 SRD
20 XPF6.84942 SRD
50 XPF17.12355 SRD
100 XPF34.24710 SRD
250 XPF85.61775 SRD
500 XPF171.23550 SRD
1000 XPF342.47100 SRD
2000 XPF684.94200 SRD
5000 XPF1712.35500 SRD
10000 XPF3424.71000 SRD