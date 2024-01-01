5000 Singapore dollars to Tunisian dinars

Convert SGD to TND at the real exchange rate

5000 sgd
11631.700 tnd

1.00000 SGD = 2.32634 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.82951.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9091.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.19021.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01088970.009442030.012020710.01591890.01764630.01011420.204016

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
1 SGD2.32634 TND
5 SGD11.63170 TND
10 SGD23.26340 TND
20 SGD46.52680 TND
50 SGD116.31700 TND
100 SGD232.63400 TND
250 SGD581.58500 TND
500 SGD1163.17000 TND
1000 SGD2326.34000 TND
2000 SGD4652.68000 TND
5000 SGD11631.70000 TND
10000 SGD23263.40000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Singapore Dollar
1 TND0.42986 SGD
5 TND2.14930 SGD
10 TND4.29860 SGD
20 TND8.59720 SGD
50 TND21.49300 SGD
100 TND42.98600 SGD
250 TND107.46500 SGD
500 TND214.93000 SGD
1000 TND429.86000 SGD
2000 TND859.72000 SGD
5000 TND2149.30000 SGD
10000 TND4298.60000 SGD