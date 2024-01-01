10 Singapore dollars to Canadian dollars

Convert SGD to CAD at the real exchange rate

10 sgd
10.03 cad

1.00000 SGD = 1.00307 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.84931.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9321.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.20811.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01088740.009440.012018110.01591550.01764250.0101120.203972

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 SGD1.00307 CAD
5 SGD5.01535 CAD
10 SGD10.03070 CAD
20 SGD20.06140 CAD
50 SGD50.15350 CAD
100 SGD100.30700 CAD
250 SGD250.76750 CAD
500 SGD501.53500 CAD
1000 SGD1003.07000 CAD
2000 SGD2006.14000 CAD
5000 SGD5015.35000 CAD
10000 SGD10030.70000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 CAD0.99694 SGD
5 CAD4.98471 SGD
10 CAD9.96942 SGD
20 CAD19.93884 SGD
50 CAD49.84710 SGD
100 CAD99.69420 SGD
250 CAD249.23550 SGD
500 CAD498.47100 SGD
1000 CAD996.94200 SGD
2000 CAD1993.88400 SGD
5000 CAD4984.71000 SGD
10000 CAD9969.42000 SGD