100 Canadian dollars to Singapore dollars

100 cad
98.31 sgd

C$1.000 CAD = S$0.9831 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:15
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 CAD0,98308 SGD
5 CAD4,91542 SGD
10 CAD9,83084 SGD
20 CAD19,66168 SGD
50 CAD49,15420 SGD
100 CAD98,30840 SGD
250 CAD245,77100 SGD
500 CAD491,54200 SGD
1000 CAD983,08400 SGD
2000 CAD1.966,16800 SGD
5000 CAD4.915,42000 SGD
10000 CAD9.830,84000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 SGD1,01721 CAD
5 SGD5,08605 CAD
10 SGD10,17210 CAD
20 SGD20,34420 CAD
50 SGD50,86050 CAD
100 SGD101,72100 CAD
250 SGD254,30250 CAD
500 SGD508,60500 CAD
1000 SGD1.017,21000 CAD
2000 SGD2.034,42000 CAD
5000 SGD5.086,05000 CAD
10000 SGD10.172,10000 CAD