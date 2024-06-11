Canadian dollar to Singapore dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Singapore dollars is currently 0,983 today, reflecting a 0.037% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.115% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Singapore dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,986 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 0,982 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a -0.266% decrease in value.