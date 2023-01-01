500 Seychellois rupees to Norwegian kroner

Convert SCR to NOK at the real exchange rate

500 scr
357.69 nok

1.00000 SCR = 0.71538 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:12
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8673351.1042191.8641.462781.621090.92886418.7408
1 GBP1.1529611.27311105.9151.686531.869051.0709421.6074
1 USD0.9056240.785479183.19431.324731.46810.84120216.9721
1 INR0.01088570.009441490.012020110.01592330.01764670.01011130.204006

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Norwegian Krone
1 SCR0.71538 NOK
5 SCR3.57689 NOK
10 SCR7.15379 NOK
20 SCR14.30758 NOK
50 SCR35.76895 NOK
100 SCR71.53790 NOK
250 SCR178.84475 NOK
500 SCR357.68950 NOK
1000 SCR715.37900 NOK
2000 SCR1430.75800 NOK
5000 SCR3576.89500 NOK
10000 SCR7153.79000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Seychellois Rupee
1 NOK1.39786 SCR
5 NOK6.98930 SCR
10 NOK13.97860 SCR
20 NOK27.95720 SCR
50 NOK69.89300 SCR
100 NOK139.78600 SCR
250 NOK349.46500 SCR
500 NOK698.93000 SCR
1000 NOK1397.86000 SCR
2000 NOK2795.72000 SCR
5000 NOK6989.30000 SCR
10000 NOK13978.60000 SCR